PP 214: Pt. 2 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching

NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 214: Pt. 2 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching Student Special

Feeling creatively stuck and looking for a new spark? We got you covered!

We’re picking back up where we left off with Part 2 of the Side Hustler’s Student Spotlight Special featuring my current Fall 2020 students.

I suggest hitting pause and going back to Part 1 (episode 213) to catch the program overview, action items, insights, and overall flow of the full convo.

The Side Hustler’s Coaching Program is an intense 12-week boot camp where 12 creatives like yourself master the art of:

⛽️ Leveraging your day job to fuel your dream job.

🧠 Treating your side hustle like it’s your full-time grind.

🔥 Blazing your own path to side hustle success.⁣⁣

The Spring 2021 students you’re going to fall in love with are:

• Tom Hewitt, UK – @art_by_chewy

• Jennifer Nhan, CA – @itsjenmade ⁣

• Kirstie Bones, CA – @k.b.o.n.e.s⁣

• Michael Chang, IL – @stronkprints ⁣

• Cat Brown, AZ – @the.mystic.nomad

• Ryssa Asuncion, CT – @rka.creative

• Isaac Hanson, SD – @illustratedbyisaac

• Nino Flores, TN – @ninocflores

• Brennan Gilbert, CO – @brennangilbert

• Andy Brown, NY – @andykbrown.design ⁣

• Danielle Duran, CA – @fancydandan ⁣

• Kristina Zlatanov, CA – @thesmallego

If you're looking to take the next steps in your creative pursuits, you're going to find a lot of gold within this episode.

Wanna be a part of a future Fall or Spring program? Then join the A-List Waitlist at SideHustlersCoaching.com to get first dibs for an upcoming program.

