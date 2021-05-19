PP 214: Pt. 2 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 214: Pt. 2 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching Student Special
Feeling creatively stuck and looking for a new spark? We got you covered!
We’re picking back up where we left off with Part 2 of the Side Hustler’s Student Spotlight Special featuring my current Fall 2020 students.
I suggest hitting pause and going back to Part 1 (episode 213) to catch the program overview, action items, insights, and overall flow of the full convo.
The Side Hustler’s Coaching Program is an intense 12-week boot camp where 12 creatives like yourself master the art of:
⛽️ Leveraging your day job to fuel your dream job.
🧠 Treating your side hustle like it’s your full-time grind.
🔥 Blazing your own path to side hustle success.
The Spring 2021 students you’re going to fall in love with are:
• Tom Hewitt, UK – @art_by_chewy
• Jennifer Nhan, CA – @itsjenmade
• Kirstie Bones, CA – @k.b.o.n.e.s
• Michael Chang, IL – @stronkprints
• Cat Brown, AZ – @the.mystic.nomad
• Ryssa Asuncion, CT – @rka.creative
• Isaac Hanson, SD – @illustratedbyisaac
• Nino Flores, TN – @ninocflores
• Brennan Gilbert, CO – @brennangilbert
• Andy Brown, NY – @andykbrown.design
• Danielle Duran, CA – @fancydandan
• Kristina Zlatanov, CA – @thesmallego
If you're looking to take the next steps in your creative pursuits, you're going to find a lot of gold within this episode.
Wanna be a part of a future Fall or Spring program? Then join the A-List Waitlist at SideHustlersCoaching.com to get first dibs for an upcoming program.
Listen to the full episode here.