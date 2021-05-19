Volan

Rebranding Design Reveal

Volan
Volan
  • Save
Rebranding Design Reveal webdesign food rebranding packaging illustration clean motion design octane design top ux ui designer visual design branding
Download color palette

Brinding a new rebranding campaign to life with a animated reveal video! Here's a stillframe!

Instagram

Want to see more?
Follow us

Volan
Volan

More by Volan

View profile
    • Like