Sharing a look at some the recent brand identity work for Riviana Foods Inc.'s flagship pasta brand Ronzoni. As a product purchaser myself (Italian food is my fav!), I was thrilled to have been a part of this brand's visual identity update and bringing that big exuberant pasta personality to life through the UI on the website.

--

Project details at: https://annkwilinski.myportfolio.com/ronzoni-brand-identity

--

Have a branding project you need help with?

Get in Touch:

https://annkwilinski.com/contact