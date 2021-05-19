🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sharing a look at some the recent brand identity work for Riviana Foods Inc.'s flagship pasta brand Ronzoni. As a product purchaser myself (Italian food is my fav!), I was thrilled to have been a part of this brand's visual identity update and bringing that big exuberant pasta personality to life through the UI on the website.
--
Project details at: https://annkwilinski.myportfolio.com/ronzoni-brand-identity
--
Have a branding project you need help with?
Get in Touch:
https://annkwilinski.com/contact