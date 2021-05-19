Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ann Kwilinski

Ronzoni Brand Identity

Ronzoni Brand Identity styleguide brand book pasta brand identity blue typography illustration brand designer art director rebrand visual identity branding
Sharing a look at some the recent brand identity work for Riviana Foods Inc.'s flagship pasta brand Ronzoni. As a product purchaser myself (Italian food is my fav!), I was thrilled to have been a part of this brand's visual identity update and bringing that big exuberant pasta personality to life through the UI on the website.
Project details at: https://annkwilinski.myportfolio.com/ronzoni-brand-identity
https://annkwilinski.com/contact

