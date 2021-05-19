Ven'Tor character design and comic art

Been a while, sorry for the lack of posts. Live has been hectic. Hopefully this post means...I'm back!

This is Ven'tor. He's a character that I designed and help create with fellow Kubert School Alum, Shane Hill.

He is part of a bounty hunter group called Cerebus, that we will be using in a new independent comic that we will be doing in the future.

So stay tuned.

#comics #comicbookart #comicart #superheroes #villains #independentcomic #characterdesign #characterart