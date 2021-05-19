Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Myers

Ven'Tor character design and comic art

Kevin Myers
Kevin Myers
  • Save
Ven'Tor character design and comic art characterart characterdesign independentcomics villain superhero comicart comicbookartist comics
Download color palette

Been a while, sorry for the lack of posts. Live has been hectic. Hopefully this post means...I'm back!
This is Ven'tor. He's a character that I designed and help create with fellow Kubert School Alum, Shane Hill.
He is part of a bounty hunter group called Cerebus, that we will be using in a new independent comic that we will be doing in the future.
So stay tuned.

#comics #comicbookart #comicart #superheroes #villains #independentcomic #characterdesign #characterart

Kevin Myers
Kevin Myers

More by Kevin Myers

View profile
    • Like