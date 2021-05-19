Ven'Tor character design and comic art

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Been a while, sorry for the lack of posts. Live has been hectic. Hopefully this post means...I'm back!
This is Ven'tor. He's a character that I designed and help create with fellow Kubert School Alum, Shane Hill.
He is part of a bounty hunter group called Cerebus, that we will be using in a new independent comic that we will be doing in the future.
So stay tuned.
#comics #comicbookart #comicart #superheroes #villains #independentcomic #characterdesign #characterart