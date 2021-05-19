🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
Creating an underwater effect in Photoshop — it's easy!
So, how to make an underwater effect in Photoshop? Just take a suitable photo, for example, jump, or with flying hair, mark it on the smart layer of this template 'Underwater Photoshop Effect', select the appropriate texture and you're done!
You can also add reflection in waves, bubbles, rays, colored gradients, and a shade of water.
WHAT YOU GET:
• 4000 px template
• 2000 px template
• 3 Shade of water
• 4 Rays textures
• 7 Water textures
• 5 Bubbles textures
• 5 Color tone overlays