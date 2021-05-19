Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Underwater Photoshop Effect

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Underwater Photoshop Effect template collection design textures overlays effects university photoeffect under water water bubbles effect underwater photo photoshop
  1. underwater-photoshop-effect-0-.jpg
  2. underwater-photoshop-effect-2-.jpg
  3. underwater-photoshop-effect-3-.jpg
  4. underwater-photoshop-effect-4-.jpg
  5. underwater-photoshop-effect-5-.jpg
  6. underwater-photoshop-effect-6-.jpg

Underwater Photoshop Effect

Underwater Photoshop Effect

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

Creating an underwater effect in Photoshop — it's easy!

So, how to make an underwater effect in Photoshop? Just take a suitable photo, for example, jump, or with flying hair, mark it on the smart layer of this template 'Underwater Photoshop Effect', select the appropriate texture and you're done!

You can also add reflection in waves, bubbles, rays, colored gradients, and a shade of water.

WHAT YOU GET:
• 4000 px template
• 2000 px template
• 3 Shade of water
• 4 Rays textures
• 7 Water textures
• 5 Bubbles textures
• 5 Color tone overlays

