Creating an underwater effect in Photoshop — it's easy!

So, how to make an underwater effect in Photoshop? Just take a suitable photo, for example, jump, or with flying hair, mark it on the smart layer of this template 'Underwater Photoshop Effect', select the appropriate texture and you're done!

You can also add reflection in waves, bubbles, rays, colored gradients, and a shade of water.

WHAT YOU GET:

• 4000 px template

• 2000 px template

• 3 Shade of water

• 4 Rays textures

• 7 Water textures

• 5 Bubbles textures

• 5 Color tone overlays