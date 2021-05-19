Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
samaneh soltani

To Do App

samaneh soltani
samaneh soltani
  • Save
To Do App icon tik adobe xd xd design star task planning task ui ux uidesign application app design todolist todo app
Download color palette

Do you have planning app or to do list for your daily task??
This is to do app concept.

samaneh soltani
samaneh soltani

More by samaneh soltani

View profile
    • Like