MARIA GALVAN COBO

RETRATOS DEL APOCALIPSIS

RETRATOS DEL APOCALIPSIS
Durante este periodo de Pandemia, coleccioné fotografías que fui encontrando en las noticias diarias, queriendo dar mi propia versión sobre este momento contemporáneo.

    • Like