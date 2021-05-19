Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Natural Bokeh Effect

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  1. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-00-.jpg
  2. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-1-.jpg
  3. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-2-.jpg
  4. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-3-.jpg
  5. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-4-.jpg
  6. natural-bokeh-overlays-view-5-.jpg
  7. natural-bokeh-elegance-bokeh-overlays-view-8-.jpg
  8. natural-bokeh-elegance-bokeh-overlays-view-82-.jpg

Natural Bokeh Effect

Natural Bokeh Effect

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 49 Natural Bokeh Overlays to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The bokeh overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

INCLUDED:
• 49 Natural Bokeh Overlays JPG 3500x2329
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

