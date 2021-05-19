Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhanna Akulova

Healthy food delivery service

Zhanna Akulova
Zhanna Akulova
Healthy food delivery service vegan food vegetarian vegan food logo food delivery ration website ux ui userinterface food app healthy food healthyfood delivery service green meat green web design tallinn
The main goal was to create a healthy food service for vegans and vegetarians that eliminates the need to spend a lot of time looking for food and putting together a balanced diet.
The service allows users to calculate the required number of calories, choose a ration and arrange delivery.
In order to understand whether our product will really be useful for people, we conducted qualitative research, including in-depth interviews, as well as an analysis of competitors for their similarity with our consumer value.

Zhanna Akulova
Zhanna Akulova

