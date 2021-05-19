Healthy food delivery service

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The main goal was to create a healthy food service for vegans and vegetarians that eliminates the need to spend a lot of time looking for food and putting together a balanced diet.
The service allows users to calculate the required number of calories, choose a ration and arrange delivery.
In order to understand whether our product will really be useful for people, we conducted qualitative research, including in-depth interviews, as well as an analysis of competitors for their similarity with our consumer value.
