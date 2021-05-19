Metallic Skin Photoshop Effect

Watch the demo video: https://youtu.be/aS3bs4lGCLw

Take this instant effect for Adobe Photoshop, which is based on the smart layers and premade layer effects. You just have to insert any photo and get the result immediately, metallic skin of gold, silver, or any other hue, everything is custom. In addition, there are seven stylish effects of photoprocessing, just turn on the layer you want.

WHAT YOU GET:

• 3 PSD files with smart layers (1000 px, 3000 px, 5000 px resolution)

• 3 level metallic effect (light, medium, hard)

• Custom metallic tone (gold default)

• 7 stunning photoprocessing layers