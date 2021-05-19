Good for Sale
Spline.One

Figma Web Design System

Spline.One
Spline.One
Hire Me
  • Save
Figma Web Design System ux ui web interface download design system figma design figmadesign kit component ui ui kit component figma

Figma Web Design System

Price
$9
Buy now
Available on spline.one
Good for sale
Figma Web Design System
Download color palette

Figma Web Design System

Price
$9
Buy now
Available on spline.one
Good for sale
Figma Web Design System

Figma Design System includes the most essential button components, inputs, shapes, as well as text styles and color styles. With this system, you will speed up your work on projects. The system allows you to create almost any web project

https://www.spline.one/products/figma
https://www.spline.one

Spline.One
Spline.One
Design Systems to speed up your workflow
Hire Me

More by Spline.One

View profile
    • Like