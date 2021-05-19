How Magento 2 Progressive Web Applications Could Get You At Top

Trending designs to inspire you
As you may be informed, Magento 2 progressive web application is a web app that performs web capabilities (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript) to give an excellent client experience while imitating native apps.
More particularly, Magento 2 progressive web application can perform like a native app with an icon symbol on the main screen of mobile, splash webpage (after opening the app), full-screen display, push alerts, etc.
Magento 2 progressive web application must ensure three essential criteria: fast (responding to user interactions almost immediately), reliable (being able to work under poor network conditions), and engaging (providing a smooth app-like experience).
There are some major differences between PWA and local apps:
• A native app can only run on a certain operating system (iOS or Android) while PWA is powered by a mobile browser and is supported on both iOS and Android.
• You will need to download native apps from an App Store; Meanwhile, PWA can be quickly installed after adding it to the home screen.
• Users have to access their App Store to get the latest version of the original apps but refresh to get the PWA update.
• Since PWA runs directly in web browsers, it is easier for store owners to share and promote PWA than local apps. PWA work on-demand without taking the device's memory as the original application