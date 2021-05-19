Estimate Platform development

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
About project:
Estimate is a unique software development platform.
The main feature of the platform is the combines both Customer and a Partner of the platform.
Depending on the goals, it is possible to use the platform to develop digital projects, or to build your own partnership structure for additional earnings.
You can see more here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117821117/Estimate-Platform