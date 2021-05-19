Cicada irregular pattern

Trending designs to inspire you
Cicada is a part of my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance
Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble
Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator