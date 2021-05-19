Maria Gerasimova

Cicada irregular pattern

Cicada irregular pattern animal print cicada minimal pattern bug beetle geometric insect design vector flat illustration
Cicada is a part of my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance

Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

