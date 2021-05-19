Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mail service concept

There are multiple mail services, but many of them have lots of functions and very loaded interface. I decided how a simple and minimalistic mail should look like. Added planning and notes for user's convenience.

Posted on May 19, 2021
