Do No Harm

Do No Harm
WE’RE GOING FULL-BORE INTO FUSE BEADING, FOLKS—AND GETTING SAUCY.
But listen, when espousing the worldview of FORTUNE FAVORS THE KIND™️, one must remember an important corollary. When you’re leading with kindness, you’re not obligated to shoulder unwarranted guff. So always aim to do no harm. Because it’s the right thing to do. But don’t be afraid to take no shit in defense of yourself, your self worth, or any good thing. YA HEAR?
Designer. Community wrangler. Co-founder of BSDS.
