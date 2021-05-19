Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Mate!
Let me show you my exploration about Online Class App.
With this app, you, your classmates, and your teachers can schedule and start classes easily.
Feel happy to get some feedbacks.
Press (L) if you like it.
========
Available for great projects. Drop it at raafigianfauzi@gmail.com
========