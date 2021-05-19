Trending designs to inspire you
பிறப்பு இறப்பு (Pirappu Irappu) we don’t even know when these two will happen 😊 not only Humans these two situations happens to all living things and non-living things, so in between everything is learning!
Yes! we call that love, affection, caring, teaching, fighting, traveling, creating and so many 😊 this is how I see life and give meaning to these two words