Kicker - Multipurpose Blog Magazine WordPress Theme

Kicker is an elegant, fresh & clean Multi-Purpose Blog WordPress Theme. It is splendid for any blog or magazine website.
Kicker is great for web and creative agency, startup company, financial adviser, freelancer, lawyer, business coach, marketing and advertising services & analysis, for financial and investment consulting, etc.
Multipurpose Blog & Magazine WordPress Theme
- Unique niche skins
- Fast page load
- Multiple premade modules & shortcodes for fast website development
- Multi-functional Gutenberg blocks
- Woocommerce store
Kicker Multipurpose Blog Theme Plugins
Kicker Magazine theme is built with Elementor Page Builder and is compatible with Kadence Blocks – Gutenberg Blocks for Page Builder Features. It works with Powerkit, elegro Crypto Payment, and WooCommerce. The theme has a solid magazine design and perfect layout structure to show off all your major posts and authors. So it will perfectly work for business blog, non-profit organization, business news & financial blog, etc.