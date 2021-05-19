What's You Filters to the Top

New Creative Pep Talk Podcast OUT NOW!

"318 - How One Artist’s Strategic Personal Project Turned into a Book Deal and Dream Clients with Stacy Michelson"

Listen Here www.creativepeptalk.com/episodes/318

Or Listen & Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creative-pep-talk/id929743897

Listen to this episode if you feel like the answers are right in front of you but you just can’t seem to put your finger on them.

Today on the show we have an artist whose journey truly exemplifies so many Creative Pep Talk strategies and principles. In this episode you will hear how Stacy Michelson learned to put her true self into her creative projects and how this unlocked so many creative career doors!