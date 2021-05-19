Roxane Lapa

Karen Zombie Continued

Karen Zombie Continued meme 7daystodie zombie fanart conceptart gameart
This is a continuation of the previous Karen Zombie painting. this time with businessman zombie and survivors included. Inspired by the survival game ‘7 Days to Die’. It’s a tongue in cheek take on the ‘Karen/Can I speak to a manager’ meme.

Posted on May 19, 2021
