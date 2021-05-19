விடை

VIDAI is searching for all living things in this world. Sometimes we get this, sometimes we don’t and that leads to getting upset, anger, hatred, loneliness, frustrated, etc... Some people lost their life too. Many of them are still searching for it, including me. But everyone should know that sometimes we are the VIDAI(Answer) for others and we are the vidai for ourselves too... So, don’t stop searching for it and get going towards your goal.

Tried this விடை in Ambigram style hope you all like it 😊