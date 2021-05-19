Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello people!
I hope you are having a nice week so far. It's getting warmer here in Sweden, which is lovely. Today I'm sharing with you a food delivery app. During these times I have been ordering a lot of more things instead of going to a store or restaurant and I think it's a good alternative.
Do you ever order food from a delivery app? 🍔