William Hedin

Food Delivery App

Food Delivery App map pizza mobile app ordering tracking app sushi uxui food order delivery app food app app design uidesign
Hello people!

I hope you are having a nice week so far. It's getting warmer here in Sweden, which is lovely. Today I'm sharing with you a food delivery app. During these times I have been ordering a lot of more things instead of going to a store or restaurant and I think it's a good alternative.

Do you ever order food from a delivery app? 🍔

