Premium Beautiful Wedding Presets

"Premium Beautiful Wedding Lightroom Presets" creates a unique photo processing with minimal effort. This product is needed by amateur photographers to get great results without much effort, simply by selecting a suitable preset. Professionals need this set to not spend a lot of time on processing and speeding up the workflow. Ideal for processing fashion photos, wedding photos, portraits, landscapes, and architecture. Add a little vintage color rendition, gentle pastel flow, plaque chic and mystery with this premium collection.
The Collection Contains:
• 50 Premium Beautiful Wedding Lightroom Presets
• User Guide
• Work with Lightroom 4, 5, 6 and CC
• Compitable RAW & JPG Photos
• Instant Download