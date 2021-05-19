Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madison Carr

StorySell - Logo Concept

Madison Carr
Madison Carr
Hire Me
  • Save
StorySell - Logo Concept brand visual identity brand identity icon typography design graphic design logo design branding logo
StorySell - Logo Concept brand visual identity brand identity icon typography design graphic design logo design branding logo
StorySell - Logo Concept brand visual identity brand identity icon typography design graphic design logo design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. StorySell_Dribble-01.png
  2. StorySell_Dribble-02.png
  3. StorySell_Dribble-03.png

A logo concept for a business that helps brands develop their story and connect with their audience.

For more work:
https://www.creativechameleonstudio.com/work/

For inquiries:
https://www.creativechameleonstudio.com/contact-page/

Madison Carr
Madison Carr
Branding and marketing designs that grow your business.
Hire Me

More by Madison Carr

View profile
    • Like