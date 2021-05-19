Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Anis

LOVE BIRD LOGO

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
LOVE BIRD LOGO letter logo design minimal logos minimal logo design logotype love logo design love logo love bird logo love bird bird logo design bird logo letter mark logo business logo png business logo maker minimal business logo design logos logodesign logo logo design branding
Download color palette

This is a Modern LOVE Bird Logo. I have designed the logo for your business. Its a minimal logo.
IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE!!!
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Twitter

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like