About project:
Estimate is a software development platform where customers can find developers for their digital projects. The main goal is to develop good quality projects and to build strong partnerships with independent sales managers.
With Estimate, you don’t have to look for a development team, communicate with them struggling with complicated technical terminology and spend time controlling and monitoring project development.
You can see more here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117827773/Estimate-Landing-design-and-development