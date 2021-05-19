Trending designs to inspire you
Alfa - Bank "HR"
The site contains current vacancies of "Alfa-Bank Ukraine". Potential candidates can get acquainted with the benefits of working in a bank, mission and values, as well as read successful case studies of employees who have built successful careers from junior specialists to executives.
My job was UX / UI development
Developed by VIS-A-VIS in 2019