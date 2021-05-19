Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naskay Technologies

Fitness App

Naskay Technologies
Naskay Technologies
  • Save
Fitness App mobile app design exercise app fitnessui fitness app ui
Download color palette

Fitness app UI concept

Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/naskaytech/
For full project design - Behance -- https://www.behance.net/gallery/118816721/Fitness-App
Like us on Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/naskaytech
Visit us - https://naskay.in/

Made with ♥ at Naskay

We are taking on new projects. If you think we can help you, get in touch hello@naskay.in

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Naskay Technologies
Naskay Technologies

More by Naskay Technologies

View profile
    • Like