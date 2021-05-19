Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Whitney Baker

Suite Shades style tile

Whitney Baker
Whitney Baker
logo designer logo design branding logo design branding logo designer design adobeillustrator graphicdesign
This is an abbreviated style tile for a client I'm working with to build branding for his custom window installation business. He wants his brand to translate as hardworking, friendly, efficient and clean. Let me know what you think!

Whitney Baker
Whitney Baker

