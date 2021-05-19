Suite Shades style tile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an abbreviated style tile for a client I'm working with to build branding for his custom window installation business. He wants his brand to translate as hardworking, friendly, efficient and clean. Let me know what you think!