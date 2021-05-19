💻 SmartApp

🚀 Rampiq — marketing agency

🚀 Rampiq is a high-performing digital marketing agency focused on mining meaningful data insights, and applying these insights to maximize online marketing investment.

Since the client's request was to emphasize the American nature of the company, we attempted to bring the user's experience as close to America as possible. To do this, we used the colors and fonts of the American design system as the basis — https://designsystem.digital.gov/. These are used for the design of corporate websites in the United States.

