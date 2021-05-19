Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
💻 SmartApp

🚀 Rampiq — marketing agency

💻 SmartApp
💻 SmartApp
  • Save
🚀 Rampiq — marketing agency american style american uidesign ui ux ui design ux design uxdesign web design agency website agency uiux ui ux ui uxui webdesign web website ideas design ux
Download color palette

🚀 Rampiq is a high-performing digital marketing agency focused on mining meaningful data insights, and applying these insights to maximize online marketing investment.

Since the client's request was to emphasize the American nature of the company, we attempted to bring the user's experience as close to America as possible. To do this, we used the colors and fonts of the American design system as the basis — https://designsystem.digital.gov/. These are used for the design of corporate websites in the United States.

📝 We're available for website projects – https://smartapp.technology/

💻 SmartApp
💻 SmartApp

More by 💻 SmartApp

View profile
    • Like