Monoline Heron Logo

Monoline Heron Logo symbol flamingo logo branding design heron logo bird logo monoline minimal line art brand design ready made logo logo type logo design logo for sale unused logo branding design morden illustration premade logo
LOGO FOR SALE - artbysugu@gmail.com

Minimalist wild Heron, Heron silhouette is made in places with monoline that give it grace and elegance.

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

