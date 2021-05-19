Intro screen for Photographer

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Started on a redesign of the website for my dad (wildlife photographer), going all in on this one with webgl and animations. I'll post a few more shots over the next few days.
This is a small part of the loading screen, camera rotation in 3D, etc etc, will have a lot of fun on this one!
I'm doing both design and dev, but there's a few learning curves on the dev side so taking my time with it too.