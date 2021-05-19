Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Roberts

Intro screen for Photographer

Adam Roberts
Adam Roberts
Intro screen for Photographer
Download color palette

Started on a redesign of the website for my dad (wildlife photographer), going all in on this one with webgl and animations. I'll post a few more shots over the next few days.

This is a small part of the loading screen, camera rotation in 3D, etc etc, will have a lot of fun on this one!

I'm doing both design and dev, but there's a few learning curves on the dev side so taking my time with it too.

Posted on May 19, 2021
Adam Roberts
Adam Roberts
Senior designer & Gatsby dev.
