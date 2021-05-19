Aashka Chaudhari

Inout Home Furniture & Indoor.

Aashka Chaudhari
Aashka Chaudhari
  • Save
Inout Home Furniture & Indoor. icon flat animation vector art graphic design design app ux ui
Download color palette

Designed App Screens For A Retail Store That Deals In Furniture & Indoor Decorative Items. Their demand was to design a subtle theme that represents their brand, enchants users and keeps them engaging! An Ease of UI & Bespoke colors is what we prioritized! What Are Your Representations On It? Let Us Know In The Comment Section Below! We Are A Digital Agency Helping Brands To Imprint Their Existence On The Web! Connect Us Via EMAIL SKYPE SOCIAL HANDLES

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Aashka Chaudhari
Aashka Chaudhari

More by Aashka Chaudhari

View profile
    • Like