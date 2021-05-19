SimbirSoft

Internal Service | App Design

Internal Service | App Design web design simbirsoft tablet mobile medicine selection service app figma animation interface ux product design ui
👩 And here is our new work!
This portal was created on the basis of existing web services. We prototyped and developed key business logic based on client data and developed a design system. We created a scalable and editable architecture. This gave us the opportunity to find the most effective solution.

🔭We are looking for new projects to work on!
📬Send us your proposal: request@simbirsoft.com

