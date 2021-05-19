Trending designs to inspire you
This is Atlas, a project about space culture and its fascinating environment.
I love that kind of typo style: wide, flexible and modern
My design is inspired from site with information about astronauts & aviation in order to get a style of space conquest with a retro twist ;)