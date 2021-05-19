I eat fish and lose weight. Sushi online store

Design of an online store for the delivery of sushi "Eat fish and lose weight" The task was to develop the design of a functional, convenient and responsive online store for the sale and delivery of the best sushi in Kiev from the freshest fish. Make the design clear, light and in mint corporate colors. "I eat fish and lose weight"! is an honest sushi delivery in Kiev. Why honest? Because what we show in the photo and promise by phone we ALWAYS do it! And if we are “wrong” (because we are real people, this sometimes unfortunately happens) ALWAYS ready to admit our mistake and correct it as quickly as possible! We always work conscientiously and result! For us, these are important principles on which our company is built! To all lovers of "correct" sushi, the "EAT FISH AND THINK" company offers to try sushi, in which there is a lot of fresh fish, because our motto is "we cook