Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was recently approached by Singularity Sauce Co to design the label for their new mustard. A custom compressed font was designed to add visual impact to the label while complimenting the existing branding.
https://singularitysauce.co/collections/sauces/products/mustard