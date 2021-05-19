Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I was recently approached by Singularity Sauce Co to design the label for their new mustard. A custom compressed font was designed to add visual impact to the label while complimenting the existing branding.

https://singularitysauce.co/collections/sauces/products/mustard

Posted on May 19, 2021
