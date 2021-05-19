Hello, friends!

I am happy to share with you the design I made for the College Management System App! An app for college students and teachers. You can view the timetable schedule, grades, homework, school news, submit assignments and you can pay for college fees.

UI Link: https://www.figma.com/proto/8eri0IyoKTsRnjEb4ykfFc/Student-College-Management-System?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=1%3A2&viewport=742%2C386%2C0.21819353103637695&scaling=contain

For work, inquiry drop an email hasoriyashubhu99@gmail.com