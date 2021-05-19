Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Danish Boksen design system ui accessibility usertesting userinterface agriculture farming mockup design wireframes mvp progress ux design branding responsive design
Responsive MVP of a solution within the agricultural industry, securing actors to accommodate standards and law regulations related to animal welfare and sustainability. In addition to a fully custom design system, the primary focus of the agile design approach has been usability and accessibility.

