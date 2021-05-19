Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Southwest Road Trip Animation

Southwest Road Trip Animation 2danimation ae aftereffects faux 3d 2d scenery landscape outdoors nature sunny vacation perspective travel hot desert road trip road roadtrip southwest
Road trip through the American Southwest. Awesome memories of traveling on the open road and appreciating the beauty of the great outdoors. The song "The Way" by Fastball has been playing in my head while working on this fun piece.

