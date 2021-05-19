Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COVID-19 icon set

COVID-19 icon set dribbblers icons vector concept dribbleartist dribbble design iconography iconstyle icon design covid covid-19 web mobile app mobile icon set icon
Hello Dribbblers,
This idea is based on current COVID-19 situation and thought to create communicative icons for
Vaccine,
Face mask,
Travel,
Stay home,
Thermal scanner,
Gun Sanitizer,
Lockdown,
Social distancing,
Oxygen :）

Share your feedback.
Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay alive.

