COVID-19 icon set

Hello Dribbblers,
This idea is based on current COVID-19 situation and thought to create communicative icons for
Vaccine,
Face mask,
Travel,
Stay home,
Thermal scanner,
Gun Sanitizer,
Lockdown,
Social distancing,
Oxygen :）
Share your feedback.
Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay alive.