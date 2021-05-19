Sourav Deb

Medical Web and UI Exploration || 2021

Sourav Deb
Sourav Deb
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical Web and UI Exploration || 2021 header design doctor appointment webdesign clean ui web landingpage uidesigner uxdesign minimal uidesign uiux ui doctor hospital medical simple
Medical Web and UI Exploration || 2021 header design doctor appointment webdesign clean ui web landingpage uidesigner uxdesign minimal uidesign uiux ui doctor hospital medical simple
Download color palette
  1. Frame 145vdvd.jpg
  2. Frame 146vzv.jpg

Hello, Dear Digital World,
Here is a Medical Web and UI Exploration || 2021. This is a website header design for medical hope you guys love it. :)
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.

Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at -
✉️ souravdeb766@gmail.com

Sourav Deb
Sourav Deb
UI/UX Designer, Let’s create something great together. 👋
Hire Me

More by Sourav Deb

View profile
    • Like