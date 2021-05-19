Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Onteractive

Character design for Medtech

Onteractive
Onteractive
Hire Us
  • Save
Character design for Medtech bot chatbot character characterdesign character design assistant 3d medtech medical design medical app ai robot robots healthcare healthcare logo healthcare app mascot design mascot character heathcareit mascot
Download color palette

One of the ways, for brands to make use of AI, is a chatbot. Not only it can replace a human counterpart in a customer’s support and sales but - for the first time ever - your mascot can truly represent your medical clinic/healthcare service to win people’s attention and affection :)

Follow us:
https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/

Onteractive
Onteractive
Designs that enhance the value of tech products ❤️💬
Hire Us

More by Onteractive

View profile
    • Like