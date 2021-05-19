Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mochammad Landi Zaelani

Sign in and Sign Up

Mochammad Landi Zaelani
Mochammad Landi Zaelani
  • Save
Sign in and Sign Up vector minimal app web design typography ux webdesign ui
Download color palette

hello everyone, I want to ask for input on the UI website Sign in design that I made, for the font, layout or color selection section, you can give your suggestions. Don't forget to comment and like

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Mochammad Landi Zaelani
Mochammad Landi Zaelani

More by Mochammad Landi Zaelani

View profile
    • Like