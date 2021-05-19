Michelle Tromborg Robles
Map pin and location marker

Map pin and location marker location marker map pin illustration vector illustration adobe illustrator ui graphic design shading lighting
Map pin/location marker design created for a Swedish customer at IBM CIC Denmark.

As a designer I had a lot of fun playing around with the shading and lighting in order to make the pin pop and give it a bit more depth.

Map designs are from Adobe Stock.

