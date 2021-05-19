Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jos
Move4Mobile

Timing uitzendbureau: rebranding

Jos
Move4Mobile
Jos for Move4Mobile
mobile branding minimal design app
The Timing app got nominated for a Dutch Interactive Award! I'm beyond proud of this one! And to celebrate (or actually, by pure coincidence) we've rebranded the whole app! New colors, typo and photography.

Posted on May 19, 2021
Move4Mobile
Move4Mobile
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

