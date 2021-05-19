Online Cake Shop App

"Mio Amore" as a brand believes in delighting it's Customers by delivering on its promise for good food with consistent quality, every time.

An application for customer site is for:

- showing categories of products, list of products, individual product details, rating of each product, etc.;

- search option to find any item specific;

- filter option given to sorting list of items display to find the actual;

- placing orders, tracking order status;

- customer's personal account;

- notifications to update latest.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD

Illustrations - Illustrator

