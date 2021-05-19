Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Cake Shop App

"Mio Amore" as a brand believes in delighting it's Customers by delivering on its promise for good food with consistent quality, every time.

An application for customer site is for:
- showing categories of products, list of products, individual product details, rating of each product, etc.;
- search option to find any item specific;
- filter option given to sorting list of items display to find the actual;
- placing orders, tracking order status;
- customer's personal account;
- notifications to update latest.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator

