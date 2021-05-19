Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Débora Martins

Delivery app - Entregar

Débora Martins
Débora Martins
Delivery app - Entregar
App redesign for Entregar. Entregar is a delivery company focused on parcels and big deliveries. The app users are the truck drivers and they should be able to know what is the to-do list of the day, visualize the map, and check the deliveries that were made (or not).

Débora Martins
Débora Martins

